Mayim Bialik’s career is experiencing something of a (sorry in advance) big bang. And TMZ’s report from last year about how Mayim was Sony’s first full-time Jeopardy! hosting pick (before the Mike Richards fiasco), but was too busy to take the job, is starting to make a whole lot of sense. Not only does she star in Call Me Kat, but Mayim stepped into the director’s seat, too.

Although Bialik is, in fact, now the Jeopardy! host for prime-time showcases (while sharing co-host duties with Ken Jennings, at least for the time being), the former Blossom star’s first directorial debut is upon us. As They Made Us stars Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen as the parents of Dianna Agron’s character, Abigail, and there’s a ton of family drama. Dustin’s character’s suffering severe health problems. Basically, Abigail is of the sandwich generation:

As They Made Us follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, struggling to balance the unstable forces within her dysfunctional family. Her father Eugene (Hoffman) has a degenerative condition that he and his wife Barbara (Bergen) refuse to accept, and her brother Nathan (Helberg) has been estranged from the family for years. A self-appointed fixer, the film follows Abigail as she attempts to mend her complicated family’s dynamic before it’s too late.

In addition, Mayim recruited a former Big Bang Theory actor, Simon Helberg (who played Howard Wolowitz), for a script that she wrote. And over at Jeopardy!, she’s more than suggested her willingness to accept the full-time hosting job, should it come her way (again), but Jennings is still going strong, so who knows how that will all play out in the future. Mayim’s a busy lady for sure.

As They Made Us will debut on April 8 in theaters and on VOD.