Since Alex Trebek’s death last November, Jeopardy! hasn’t had a permanent host. Instead, the game show has cycled through celebrity guest hosts, including fan favorite LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, and Katie Couric. But last week came reports that executive producer Mike Richards was offered the full-time gig (despite allegations of workplace discrimination during his time on The Price is Right). He confirmed in a statement that “I was asked if I would consider hosting the show,” but “no final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing.”

According to the Daily Beast, a final decision has been made.

Sony Pictures Television is set to announce that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will host the long-running daily syndicated program and actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime and spin-off specials of the famous quiz show, The Daily Beast has learned… Richards, who had been the frontrunner for a hosting gig, will start Season 38 as host of the daily syndication while Bialik, best known for her starring role in CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, will host new spin-off series — the first of which will be the Jeopardy! National College Championship on ABC.

Jeopardy! has never had two hosts before. But before this year, Jeopardy! had never been hosted by a cast member of Blossom before. History is being made before our eyes. Sony has yet to confirm the Daily Beast‘s report.

