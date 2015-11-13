‘Mean Girls’ Lines For The Regina George In Us All

Paramount

If you want to believe that Mean Girls is the story of one outsider’s odyssey through high school, and the hard moral lessons that she learns about being an awful person in the name of maintaining a tight grip on popularity, then so be it. But while Regina George (Rachel McAdams) is meant to be the villain of the film due to her cruel barbs and the iron fist that she rules her clique with, I disagree firmly with the idea that she is without value. Regina may not be perfect, she may even be a (really) mean girl, but let us never forget that it was her delicate eco-system that was thrown out of whack by the incursion of Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) and her pranks, and that some of what Regina said in the film makes sense when re-framed slightly. I’d even go so far as to say that there is a little bit of Regina George in us all. So, in the name of proving that to you, look at some of these Regina lines from the film and tell me that she doesn’t seem a little less evil and a little more relatable.

Regina: Cady, do you even know who sings this?

Cady: Um, the Spice Girls?

Regina: I love her. She’s like a Martian!

Paramount

The internet allows us all to move within our own interest herds, snuggling up with the pop culture creations that please us on the regular. Because of this, our legs give out and our vision tunnels when someone expresses complete obliviousness to those things. With the above moment, Regina was simply vocalizing the thing you say with your eyes to Xander from work when he’s all, “What is Game of Thrones?”

Also, I want to live in a world where I think all pop songs come from the Spice Girls. Or more accurately, I want to live in a world where all pop songs do come from them.