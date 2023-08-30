When it comes to memorable romantic comedies, Meg Ryan is one of the all-time greats. The actress dominated the genre with classics like When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle among others. Now, she’s back with her directorial debut, What Happens Later, and the trailer is giving off those old school rom-com vibes.

The film pairs David Duchovny with Ryan as two exes who haven’t seen in each other in 20 years, but are now stranded at an airport together where they’re awkwardly forced to reconnect. Being together quickly reminds them why they broke up, but like any good romantic comedy, they also start to remember why they fell in love.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Two ex lovers, Bill (David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan) get snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier. But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.

Now if we can just get some rom-coms starring our favorite beefy boys, all will be right with the world.

What Happens Later opens in theaters on October 13.