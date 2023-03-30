It’s become a bit of a tradition for Josh and Benny Safdie to cast singers and rappers in their movies. In 2017’s Good Time, it was Necro. For 2019’s Uncut Gems, the Weeknd did cocaine in a bathroom with Julia Fox.

The brothers haven’t announced a title for their next film, but we do know it will star Adam Sandler (casual reminder that he deserved an Oscar for Uncut Gems) and, in the rapper-turned-actor role, Megan Thee Stallion.

Deadline reports:

Megan Thee Stallion now in talks to star alongside their Uncut Gems collaborator Adam Sandler, according to multiple sources… Specifics as to the plot, and even the title of the new film remain tightly under wraps, though Sandler recently confirmed its setting in the world of sports memorabilia. The Safdies will direct from their own script and also serve as producers on the pic, which is gearing up for production this summer.

Sandler recently revealed that the movie should begin shooting in the summer. “I love those guys,” he said about working with the Safdies. “I know we’re going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it’s as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time.” As for Megan Thee Stallion, she will make her big-screen debut in A24’s R-rated musical F*cking Identical Twins from Borat director Larry Charles. She will, presumably, not twerk with She-Hulk again.

