Since earlier this year, it was rumored that Megan Thee Stallion had landed a role on the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, marking her introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That was off-handedly confirmed in a recent profile on the rapper. Now, in case there was any doubt remaining, Meg has made her first appearance on the show.

(The rest of this post contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.)

In today’s (September 1) new episode titled “The People vs. Emil Blonsky,” a shapeshifting elf from New Asgard transformed into Megan in an effort to trick Dennis Bukowski, a former co-worker of Jen Walters, so he’d believe he is dating the rapper. A mid-credits scene is where the magic happens, though, when the actual Meg hires Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk to be her lawyer. After that happens, the two celebrate by twerking and dancing to Megan’s “Body.”

An impressed Meg says, “You are way more fun than my last lawyer!” Walters responds, “I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion.” Meg leans away and cautions, “Dial it back.”

Check out the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law clip above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.