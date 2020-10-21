Not to get all Denzel GIF on you, but when I saw “Mel Brooks” trending on Twitter this morning, I feared the worst. He’s 94 years old… we’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic… his best buddy Carl Reiner passed away earlier this year. To my great relief, however, Mel Brooks is doing just fine. The reason the director of Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and The Producers, three of the funniest movies ever, is trending is because he endorsed Joe Biden for president in what’s apparently his first political video.

“My father, @MelBrooks, is 94. He has never made a political video. Until now,” his son (and World War Z author) Max Brooks tweeted, along with the hashtags #MelBrooks4JoeBiden, #BidenHarris, and #GrassrootsDemHQ. “I’m Mel Brooks, and behind me you see my son and my grandson, and they can’t be with me. Why? Because of this coronavirus, and Donald Trump isn’t doing a damn thing about it,” Brooks says in the video. “So many people have died, and when you’re dead you can’t do much. So I’m voting for Joe Biden. I like Joe. Why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes facts. Joe likes science. Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me – vote for Joe.”

If Biden doesn’t tweet “vote for me, so 94-year-old Mel Brooks can hug his son and grandson” within the next hour, his social media team should be fired.