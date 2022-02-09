Jessie Buckley is now Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, as she should be.

Whether it’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Fargo, Wild Rose, or The Lost Daughter, the actress frequently gives the best performance in any project she’s in. In her next film, A24’s Men from writer and director Alex Garland, she plays… well, I’m not sure who she plays. I’m not sure of anything about the film because there’s no plot description, but based on the cryptic trailer above, it apparently involves a creepy tunnel, the woods, a rock with a face on it, apples falling from a tree, screaming, and men being bad.

Buckley is joined by Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu (who played Kwame on I May Destroy You), while the film’s cinematography was handled by Rob Hardy, who previously worked with Garland on Ex Machina, Annihilation, and the FX series Devs. A24 also released a poster for Men. The tagline: “What Haunts You Will Find You.”

Teaser trailer tomorrow for Alex Garland’s #Men, starring THE Jessie Buckley—now an Academy Award nominee! pic.twitter.com/p1BMUUXpwE — A24 (@A24) February 8, 2022

Men comes out on May 20.

Buckley and co-star Olivia Colman were nominated for playing the same character in The Lost Daughter, one of only a few times that’s happened in Oscar history. Other instances include Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart as Rose in Titanic, and Winslet again and Judi Dench as novelist Iris Murdoch in Iris. None of them won, but maybe Buckley will. We’ll find out on Sunday, March 27.