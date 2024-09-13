You can never have enough Rebecca Ferguson in movies or on TV shows. Fortunately, we’re going to receive several heaping helpings of the Mission: Impossible and Dune franchise star over the next few years. She will soon appear in Silo‘s second season and recently joined the Peaky Blinders movie cast, and then there’s Mercy, which will co-star Chris Pratt, who is also attempting to be several places at once lately. Most recently, Pratt has been working on the second Terminal List season (and its Dark Wolf prequel) along with voicing the lead animated role in any number of blockbusters. The tried-and-true stars have united for Mercy, a film that will hail from Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov as a theatrical release from Amazon MGM Studios. Oppenheimer producer Charles Roven is behind the project along with screenwriter Marco van Belle, who recently commented upon the project’s humble beginnings “from a spec script I wrote at my wobbly desk on an ancient laptop to a studio project with the most incredible talents I could hope for making it real.” Let’s talk about what we can expect from Mercy.

Plot Timur Bekmambetov is known for blending intentionally over-the-top, thrilling action with a variety of genres, not only with Wanted but also Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Night Watch. The director hasn’t revealed if he will stick with that trademark or his penchant for stylized visuals, but we do know that no matter what the behind-the-scenes approach will be for Mercy, nobody will dare yell at Rebecca Ferguson unless it’s part of the script. Bare bone plot details reveal (via Deadline) that the movie is “set in the near future when capital crime has increased. A detective (Pratt) has been accused of a violent crime and is forced to prove his innocence.” Hopefully, Amazon MGM Studios will tease some more tidbits before too much time passes. Additionally, Chris Pratt admitted to getting carried away while recently filming an action scene. On Instagram, he posted a photo of his busted up ankle after he “caught a metal post” on the fourth day of filming. He wrote, “I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff.” Ouch. Relax and let the pros do the stunt-ing, Chris. Cast Ferguson and Pratt headline the cast with Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders) in an undisclosed role. Additionally, boxer-turned-True Detective Season 4 star Kali Reis signed onto this film in the immediate lead-up to filming. The movie also stars Kylie Rogers (young Beth on Yellowstone), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, The Knick), and a character who is fetchingly called “Tattooed Sleazebag” as portrayed by Noah Fearnley.