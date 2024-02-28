Rebecca Ferguson kicked off a wave of speculation this week as the Dune: Part Two actress revealed that she was once screamed at by an “absolute idiot” of co-star before telling them off.

Ferguson shared the anecdote on the latest episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast where she made it very clear out of the gate that the culprit was not Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman. However, outside of revealing that incident took place in the last 10 or 12 years, Ferguson did not name the actor who berated her.

“This human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” Ferguson said via The Daily Beast. “But because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me.”

Once she realized that no one on set was going to stand up for her—“No one had my back,” she said—she started to cry, after which she was berated further, according to her retelling of the incident. “This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What the fuck is this?’ And I stood there just breaking.”

Finally, Ferguson had enough and took action.

“The next day I walked on and I said, ‘You get off my set,'” Ferguson told Smith. “It was the first time I’d ever spoken [back to that person]. I was so scared. And I looked at this person and said ‘You can f*ck off.'”

However, the producers couldn’t send away their “number one” so Ferguson came up with a solution. “The person can turn around and I can act to the back [of their] head. And I did.”

Naturally, the internet went wild trying to figure out the actor who screamed at Ferguson, and so far, the list includes Hugh Grant, Michael Fassbender, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Hemsworth. The Rock‘s name was also in the mix thanks to working with Ferguson on Hercules. However, The Rock made it very clear that it wasn’t him, and he’d sure like to get his hands on whoever it was.