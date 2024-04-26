This series has all the important elements of a successful action project, along with intrigue for miles in this adaptation of ex-Navy SEAL Jack Carr’s conspiracy-fueled novel. As a result, Pratt joins the same club now occupied by Reacher (with Alan Ritchson) and Jack Ryan (with John Kraskinski soon passing the franchise throne), for which there is no shortage of demand. Let’s get down to business on what to expect from jacked Pratt’s return to TV.

Chris Pratt’s TV career took a serious turn, literally, in 2022. Yes, of course he became a household name as Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation, but these days, he cuts his comedy teeth by voicing beloved and lasagna-loving animated characters in movies and uses his dramatic side on The Terminal List. And yes, that includes fighting in his underwear , which is very serious business.

Plot

Filming began in March, and we quickly learned that the show will not be moving away from its brutal intensity. As if to prove that point, Pratt showed off what happens on the stunt frontier when “I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff.” He then added, “[D]addy caught a metal post to the ankle.” And this happened on the fourth day of filming!

As viewers are aware, Pratt portrays former Navy Seal James Reece, who compiled a death list while seeking vengeance for the murders of his family. Some chatter about the second season has come from Pratt, but also, Mayans M.C.‘s J.D. Pardo recently fielded questions about the possibility of his FBI Task Officer, Tony Layun, returning to the series. He carefully answered, “We’ve got some future plans that I’m not gonna mention right now, but it’s all great.” We also know that Pardo will not appear in the in-the-works prequel, Dark Wolf, which will star Taylor Kitsch.

This new season, however, will follow Carr’s True Believer book that sees Reece hiding in South Africa’s nation of Mozambique. He’s on the run from the CIA after being declared a domestic terrorist, but eventually, the feds find him and make him an offer that he may or may not resist. Reece makes a deal to jump back into the agency to search for an Iraqi ex-commando coordinating terrorist attacks. Naturally, that mission is not what appears seems to be.

When announcing the second season, Pratt promised, “more military authenticity and heart-pounding action. You spoke. We listened.” As well, we can expect this vow to bleed into The Terminal List prequel, which follows Ben Edwards back in time, including his tenure as a Navy SEAL.

Cast

Along with the already-mentioned J.D. Pardo and Pratt, the cast includes Riley Keough (as Reece’s late wife), Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jai Courtney, sadly, shall not return because they are far too good at dying onscreen (as they did here). Surely, we will meet more characters who get killed by Pratt’s Reece.

For sure, we will see Kitsch back as CIA operative Ben Edwards, an ex-SEAL Reece buddy who is also being spun off to his own series. Fingers are crossed for more of Wu as reporter Katie Buranek and Riley Keough in flashbacks. She’s everywhere these days but is still nonetheless welcome.