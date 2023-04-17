The Dark Knight Rises, Spider-Man 3, X-Men: The Last Stand. The third installments in superhero trilogies tend to be the weakest, but Oscar-snubbed actress Mia Goth thinks MaXXXine will break from that tradition.

“I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script,” she told Total Film about director Ti West’s follow-up to X and Pearl. “Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer.”

In that way, Maxine is a lot like Batman, Spider-Man, and Wolverine. Unlike those three, however, she’s a murderer who feeds people to alligators and becomes a porn star. That’s also why she’s cooler than Batman, Spider-Man, and Wolverine. I’m a fan of the MCU: the Maxine Cinematic Universe.

MaXXXine, which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, does not currently have a release date.

(Via Total Film)