Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones seem like a fun couple. They’ve been married since 2000, but they still find ways to keep things fresh.

In an interview with the Guardian, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was asked if “Catherine still make you take your trousers off as a forfeit if she beats you at golf,” which is apparently something he mentioned on The Graham Norton Show. “The rules are I have to whip it out if I don’t hit it past the ladies’ tees, which I manage most of the time,” Douglas answered. “But there have been times when we’re playing alone, and have to give her a little show because we are competitive. But only when I play with my wife.”

Spoken like a true GILF. And here’s more:

The two-time Oscar winner’s confession comes seven years after Zeta-Jones, 53, first addressed their NSFW wagers on The Graham Norton Show. The actress called herself a “better” player than her partner in January 2016 before revealing, “We have a bet that if he ducks a shot, he has to drop his pants.” Zeta-Jones, who admittedly makes the same bets with “any man” she competes against, joked, “There has been an issue with paparazzi, so I make him go into the bushes. A deal is a deal.”

And if Douglas nails a hole in one, Zeta-Jones has to reenact the lasers scene from Entrapment. I assume.

