Evangeline Lilly was surrounded by hunks while filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Paul Rudd (who was once literally named the Sexiest Man Alive), ripped Jonathan Majors, also ripped William Jackson Harper, a.k.a. Chidi from The Good Place. But the Lost actress had her sights set on another Marvel man.

“There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children,” Lilly said on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I turned to Michael [Douglas] and Michelle [Pfeiffer] and I said, ‘You know, you guys are real GILFs.’ Michael had no idea.” He asked what “GILF” stands for, and Lilly provided the answer. “Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children I went, ‘It’s a grandpa I’d like to f*ck.’ And then immediately realized I’d told Michael Douglas I’d like to f*ck him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids. Oops!” Somewhere out there, Jennifer Coolidge is smiling.

As the New York Post points out, Pfeiffer does not appear to have grandchildren, making her an honorary GILF, but Douglas is a grandfather.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring two GILFs, is in theaters now.