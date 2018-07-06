Michael Flatley, The Lord Of The Dance Himself, Is An Action Star Now

Getty Image

There are a lot of jokesters online. It’s always important to remember that, especially when a piece of news pops up that seems too good or improbable to be true. I’ve been fooled before. Four years ago, in the days before Christmas, I wrote a post about Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin getting into a Twitter feud with the official public relations account for North Korea, only to find out moments later that both accounts were parodies. Which, of course, they were. I should have known. I was just too excited. I let myself get blinded by the fun of it all. I bring this up today because Michael Flatley is starring in an action movie.

Yes, Michael Flatley, the Lord of the Dance himself, is starring in an action movie. I double checked and everything. It is called Blackbird and there are three things you need to know about Blackbird starring Michael Flatley.

Number one: The official description whoops ass.

Troubled secret agent “Blackbird” abruptly retires from service and opens a luxurious nightclub in the Caribbean to escape the dark shadows of his past. An old flame arrives and reignites love in his life but she brings danger with her.

Astute cinephiles will read that and probably think something like “Holy crap, it sounds like the Lord of the Dance is starring in an updated version of Casablanca, set in the Caribbean, as a former secret agent named Blackbird.” And that is correct. But it is not the full story here. Because…

Number two: Michael Flatley also wrote and directed Blackbird and appears to have helped finance it himself through his production company, Dance Lord. There’s a lot to unpack here. We’ll get to some of it in a minute. But first, we really should note what a tremendous name “Dance Lord” is for a production company. It works because, again, he was the Lord of the Dance, but it’s even better if you pretend he was not. Like if he was just some aspiring filmmaker who named his production company Dance Lord.

“Hey Mike, how’s Tinseltown treating you.”

“Eh, I’m getting there. Just filed the paperwork for my own production company. I’m calling it Dance Lord.”

“I’m sorry, I thought you said Dance Lord just now.”

“I did.”

“Oh. That’s… cool.”

I lied. It’s probably better that the guy from The Lord of the Dance called his production company Dance Lord.

Number three: Guess who else is in Blackbird. Guess. Fine, I’ll tell you.