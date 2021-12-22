Earlier in the year, Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life) were asked if Batman will be in the film, and if so, which one. Their answer: “The real one.” Well, now, we have an idea which of the multiple Batmans they were talking about, and it sure looks like their response checks out. According to a new report, Michael Keaton will once again reprise his role as the Caped Crusader and serve as a mentor to Leslie Grace‘s Batgirl. Via Collider:

Michael Keaton has been added to the cast list for the upcoming Batgirl film releasing on HBO Max, according to a press release Warner Bros. posted on their media site which included a preview of upcoming films set for premiere in 2022. It seems like Keaton might put the Batsuit on yet again after reprising the character for the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. The Batgirl is currently in production in Scotland and is set to follow the classic DC character Barbara Gordon as she takes on the mantle of Batgirl. Alongside Keaton, Leslie Grace has been cast as the titular character, with J.K Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon. Brendan Fraser is set to play the villain Firefly, and Jacob Scipio has been cast in a currently unspecified role.

Of course, there has been no official confirmation of Keaton’s involvement as of this writing, and reports that he was joining The Flash jumped the gun. While the actor ultimately ended up returning as the Dark Knight, Keaton openly admitted that he was weighing the COVID situation in London before signing on, and he was ready to walk if things didn’t look safe. Could that be the case for Batgirl? Well, there is a new COVID variant bouncing around, so maybe don’t break out the Bat-pinatas yet.

While Keaton may not be officially confirmed, Brendan Fraser has been locked down as Batgirl’s villain. The Mummy star will reportedly play the classic Batman rogue Firefly when the film arrives on HBO Max in 2022.

(Via Collider)