Comic book movies have gone reunion crazy of late, bringing back actors who used to play beloved characters and having them do it again in some kind of multiverse tomfoolery. Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are both popping up in the third Tom Holland Spider-Man (and ditto Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro), while Michael Keaton will return as Batman in the long-in-the-works Flash movie.

One person who hasn’t been asked back is Michelle Pfeiffer, but maybe she should be. In Batman Returns, the actress memorably played Catwoman. And though she has a side hustle as a minor part in the Ant-Man wing of the MCU, she told ScreenRant she’d be down to return, saying, simply, “I would if anyone asked me but no one’s asked me yet.”

You hear that DC? Get your priorities straight! Pfeiffer’s version of the Catwoman was as a woman done wrong — killed, actually, by a rich and powerful man — who comes back as an avenging angel decked out in leather and whips. Her performance is arguably the most raw and righteously furious in the entire comic book movie canon. Besides, at Batman Returns’ end it was suggested that Selina Kyle hadn’t wasted all of her nine lives. And on top of that, Michelle Pfeiffer is a great actress who should be in everything. For now, you can catch her in the quirky cruise ship comedy French Exit, opposite Lucas Hedges, which should hold you over until DC gets on the trolley.

(Via ScreenRant)