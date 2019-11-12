This past weekend saw the release of Roland Emmerich’s Midway, a movie that seemed to pose the question, “what if Pearl Harbor, but directed by the guy from White House Down and The Day After Tomorrow?”

To add additional comedic context, the trailer promised the movie would help us “discover the untold story of the real heroes of World War II.”

Ah yes, that famously untold story, of THE BATTLE OF MIDWAY. Midway‘s marketing may have attempted to whitewash a John Ford documentary, a 1976 Charlton Heston movie of the same name, and at least ten years of History Channel programming, but it did add Luke Evans and a Jonas brother. Jingoism, schlock, and teenybopper heartthrobs are three great tastes that go great together. The film actually won the weekend box office, though $17 million still seems low for a special effects-driven war movie blockbuster.

Roland Emmerich is one of our greatest bad filmmakers, and while experiencing the majesty and tastelessness of one of his films normally requires twelve bucks and two and a half hours of spare time, I’ve attempted to recreate the experience here. I’ve done it using a method I devised years ago, of reading every review of the film online, saving the expository sections, and reassembling the plot in chronological order. There’s something oddly entertaining about having a bad movie explained to us by bored critics.

If there’s one filmmaker who has proudly carried on the tradition of cornball spectacles full of rising nobodies and fading stars — movies like the 1976 Midway, directed by World War II veteran Jack Smight and starring World War II veterans Charlton Heston, Henry Fonda, Glenn Ford, and Cliff Robertson — it’s Roland Emmerich. (NPR)

“Midway” begins matter of factly with blunt statements on a black screen: Midway is the most important Naval battle ever fought and it showed how one battle turned the tide of World War II from Japan taking control of the West Coast to being defeated. (Boston Herald)

The film opens with an alarmingly synthetic visualisation of the Pearl Harbor attack (clunky computer effects, stick figures on fake-looking ships) then essentially traps us for two hours in the company of cardboard characters. (The Guardian)

DICK BEST

British actor Ed Skrein stars as the most reckless of all the flyboys, Dick Best (The Guardian)

a man known to fly like “he doesn’t care if he comes home,” (Chicago Tribune)

the flashy young hotshot with the beautiful wife (Mandy Moore) and adorable kid, whose picture he prominently displays in the cockpit of his rickety two-seat TBD Devastator, (Patriot Ledger)