Brett Morgen‘s Cannes hit Moonage Daydream, covering the life and colorful musical adventures of David Bowie, had too small a run in theaters last September, so it’s thankfully seeing television sets near you once it hits HBO Max April 29th.

As with any icon as singular and vivid as Bowie, the challenge would be meeting the subject where he existed, and by all accounts, Morgen has done it, crafting a wondrous and strange documentary that also chronicles the three major eras of Bowie’s life: early experimentation in London, the androgynous years in Berlin, and the prestige of a later-life gonzo art elder statesman.

The official synopsis describes it thusly:

“Moonage Daydream illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time. Guided by Bowie’s own narration and told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, this feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey explores his creative, musical, and spiritual journey.”

When it landed at Cannes it received nearly universal acclaim. It’s the first documentary sanctioned by the Bowie estate, and Morgen (who made the Nirvana doc Montage of Heck and the Goodall doc Jane) had access to five million different artifacts, including artwork, photos, journals and more. The result is a must-see for Bowie fans, and hopefully some who will fall in love with him through this exploration.