2019 is a big year for pop culture. Every year is a big year for pop culture, actually, considering there are 500-plus scripted television shows and seemingly every movie is part of a cinematic universe. But 2019 is an ESPECIALLY big year, ESPECIALLY for movies. We have Avengers: Endgame, and Star Wars: Episode IX, and The Lion King, all of which could break the $2 billion barrier that only four films (Avatar, Titanic, The Force Awakens, and Infinity War) have crossed. Plus, there’s Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and even some films that don’t fall under the Disney umbrella, like Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers! But which is the most anticipated movie of 2019? Fandango has the answer.

Based on responses from 3,500 film fans voting on the website, the movie ticketing service discovered that Avengers: Endgame is the blockbuster people are most excited to see next year, followed by Captain Marvel and Star Wars: Episode IX. Here’s the complete 10 (which, again, doesn’t include smaller titles like Greta Gerwig’s follow-up to Lady Bird, Little Women — their loss!).

1. Avengers: Endgame

2. Captain Marvel

3. Star Wars: Episode IX

4. Spider-Man: Far from Home

5. Toy Story 4

6. Glass

7. The Lion King

8. Aladdin

9. Dumbo

10. Joker

Notable omissions include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and of course, John Wick 3: Parabellum, starring Jason Mantzoukas as the Tick Tock Man. What do these 3,500 people know about movies, anyway? Fandango also listed Brie Larson and Tom Hanks, from Captain Marvel and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood/Toy Story 4, as the most anticipated actress and actor of 2019, and Aladdin co-leads Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud as the top rising female/male movie stars. Frozen 2 is surprisingly behind Toy Story 4 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World for animated movie, while It: Chapter Two wins the horror/thriller category.

Meanwhile, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is nowhere to be found.

