Now MoviePass Is Being Investigated For Potential Fraud By New York’s Attorney General

10.17.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Everyone’s favorite “too good to be true” company MoviePass has hit yet another hurdle. Following a tumultuous (and near deadly) summer, the movie ticket service is now being investigated by New York’s Attorney General office, as per The Hollywood Reporter, who are exploring whether or not they misled investors about their financial well-being.

The investigation is in the early stages, and MoviePass parents Helios and Matheson Analytics said they were “fully cooperating,” even as they denied misleading investors.

On top of this, Helios and Matheson are also the targets of shareholder lawsuits, as many who joined them in business are nonplussed that their stock has plunged to mere pennies, twice.

