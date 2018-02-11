The subscriber total for MoviePass is beginning to swell at a rapid rate and the motion picture subscription service is already plotting to capitalize with a sexier price point to entice film obsessives.
Variety reports that MoviePass has hit the 2 million subscriber mark, reaching that total thanks to a single month boom where over 500,000 subscribers hopped aboard. Naturally, the company is trumpeting their recent success as the antidote to sluggish box office trends.
“MoviePass is attracting people back to the movie theaters by lowering their cost, which we believe is transformational for the industry,” said Ted Farnsworth CEO of parent company Helios and Matheson. “We believe the data MoviePass collects from these two million movie-goers will become an important asset to our partners and the future of the movie industry.”
The success in growing their subscription base is obviously a big win for MoviePass, but questions abound concerning the sustainability of a model where customers pay below full price for movie tickets while MoviePass ponies up the full amount to theaters. Bloomberg notes that the company is seeking to make this proposition more than a flashy cash burn with an eye on profiting off of aggregated customer data, advertising and a play to gain a portion of concession sales.
At present, new MoviePass customers will shift from the prospect of paying $9.95 per month for the service to a slimmed down $7.95 price point. The deal also includes access to the streaming service Fandor. The two dollar reduction in the advertised price does not take into account the processing fee associated with service, nor does it entirely offset the somewhat malleable terms and conditions of the evolving subscription offering.
The current subscriber trend has MoviePass in a rather bullish mood concerning their future prospects.
“We’re giving people a reason to go back to the movie theaters and they’re going in droves. With awards season here, we hope we can make Hollywood and exhibitors very happy by filling seats with eager audiences,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. “Based on the dramatic increase in the number of MoviePass subscribers over such a short period of time, we believe MoviePass will continue to grow its subscriber base significantly.”
Has MoviePass been your cup of tea? Let us know what your experiences have been in the comments. Or barring that, just shout it out the window in the direction of the $300 billion UPROXX crystal compound located in international waters.
(Via Variety & Lifehacker)
Been a member since September. I’ve seen 25 films with it so far. I was sold out of one show during the Christmas holiday, but otherwise I haven’t had any issues. It’s great. Highly recommend.
I’ve heard of birthing but horror stories and very little good things.
Nothing* not birthing. Fucking autocorrect.
I’ve had zero issues with the service. Just don’t be dumb with it and buy a burger like some have literally done.
Also, I don’t understand the last line.
I signed up, and bought three other gift subscriptions through Costco, just before Xmas last year. It took a few weeks to get our cards, and i had the app strangely lock-up immediately before a movie a few weeks ago, but aside from that it’s been great.
I’ve seen 22 movies in 46 days, in three states, 21 of those in the Regal Crown Club.
Because of THAT, I’ve given an Imax poster, “The Man Who Stole Xmas” image glasses and Wonder Woman 3D glasses to friends.
And I’ve added an “I Tonya” poster and a pair of3 D glasses to my collection.
I couldn’t be happier.
I like it a lot. My only complaint is that I have to be close to the theater when I buy the ticket. I’d love to be able to treat it like fandango and order the tickets and get my seats in advance.
I’m not sure if that is a feature that will ever be added. Users could just get advanced tickets everyday and then just not go to the theater later if they changed their minds. The whole check-in aspect is designed to avoid that, if you are at the movie theater then the likelihood of you wasting the ticket is pretty low.
You’re looking for Sinemia.
Been a member for 4 weeks and seen 5 movies so far. My wife and I only waited a week for our cards, and no real issues with the app for us.
Sometimes the show we plan to see sells out by the time we get there, but that’s a the real selling point MoviePass can make to the theaters. We’ve seen movies we never would have seen (and ended up liking them), all because we’re already there, and might as well go see whatever has an open seat, we’re not going to turn around and go home at that point. We’ve also brought people that aren’t on MoviePass to the theater, and I always buy at least one beer for the show.
I hear complaints about not guaranteeing tickets in advance, but we decided to buy advance tickets for Black Panther this coming weekend without using MoviePass. We knew we wanted to see it opening weekend with friends, and know it will sell out, so MoviePass wasn’t going to be useful. That’s fine by us, we were going to spend that money with or without MoviePass. Otherwise, we’re still saving a ton of money on date nights. As long as you’re flexible and know you’d enjoy seeing any average movie, it’s an unbelievable deal.