Some critics and fans may have initially balked at Disney’s first live-action remakes of its cartoon classics, but the box office success of Aladdin and the Beyonce-infused popularity of this month’s Lion King have convinced most audiences otherwise. So, what’s next on the Mouse’s docket? None other than a live-action redux of Mulan, which has been in the plans since 2016, and during Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final between teams U.S.A. and the Netherlands, the first teaser trailer for the spectacle dropped.

If you’ve seen the original 1998 animated film, then you know the primary story of the film, but per Disney’s new official blurb for the remake:

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father.

The film’s international cast is comprised of Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li. Disney’s Mulan is slated to hit theaters in the spring of 2020.