While the internet is still reeling from the realization that Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival, Amazon Prime has quietly decided to drop the trailer for Styles’ upcoming drama, My Policeman.

In the film, Styles plays Tom, a 1950s policeman who embarks on a love triangle that spans nearly half a century. Styles stars alongside The Crown’s Emma Corrin, and David Dawson, with their older selves being portrayed by Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett. The trio is shown in an intense love affair that clearly takes a toll on them all. Here is the official description:

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

This is the second movie Styles will lead this fall, the first being the highly-publicized Don’t Worry Darling which will be released in September. The singer recently opened up to Rolling Stone about the role and his portrayal of a gay man in the 1950s. “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal,'” Styles explained. “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it. It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

The film opens in theaters on October 21st, then on Amazon Prime on November 4th. Check out the trailer above.