When Harry Styles isn’t creating music for a sushi restaurant, he is starring in not just one, but two movies about living in the 1950s. It only makes sense after making his acting debut in a 1940s war movie.

My Policeman, the upcoming film based on the 2012 novel of the same name, stars Styles alongside The Crown‘s Emma Corrin and David Dawson in a heated love triangle set in the U.K. in the 1950s. Styles portrays Tom, a gay police officer who hides his sexuality by dating a schoolteacher, played by the charming Corrin. The trio gets caught in a love triangle between Tom, his wife, and his real lover, Patrick.

My Policeman will get a theatrical release on October 21st before heading to Amazon Prime on November 4th. But, Harry fans rejoice! Because the first look of the film dropped today, featuring everyone’s favorite homemaker soaking in the sun.

The film jumps between 1957 and the 1990s, with Tom’s older self played by Homeland’s Linus Roache alongside Gina McKee and Rupert Everett. While Styles wasn’t exactly on the short list of actors for the project, the singer actually sought out the movie himself after reading the script. Director Michael Grandage told Vanity Fair that he was impressed the very first time he met Styles.

“He knew every single beat of it at that meeting. I found that incredibly impressive,” Grandage said. “He knew other people’s lines; he knew all of his lines. He knew why he wanted to talk about it, why one scene worked this way and another worked.” Grandage added that Tom is a complex character, and Styles was willing to focus on the character’s development.

“The whole point of Tom is that he is a character who is confused,” Grandage explained. “It’s made more problematic by the fact that he’s a policeman, and he’s in a career that is about upholding the law. And the law in the country at the time is about everything he feels—the complexity of it is something that whoever was going to play younger Tom and older Tom needed to somehow understand and absorb,” the director added. We all know that Styles is good at singing about feelings, so it will be interesting to see him playing those out when the movie drops this fall.

(Via Vanity Fair)