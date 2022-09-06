Over the past 24 hours or so, much of the public discourse about Harry Styles has been spit-related. First, he swapped some with Nick Kroll as the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars kissed at the Venice Film Festival yesterday. Then, video surfaced that made it look like he spit on other co-star Chris Pine at the event.

Later, though, through further analysis and additional video, it started to look less and less like the alleged spitting actually happened. Now, Styles himself has denied it: The Guardian reports that a Styles representative insists the singer did not spit on Pine, with “sources close to Styles” saying, “This is not true.” Furthermore, “sources close to Pine” added, “There is nothing but respect between these two men.”

So, why did people believe Styles spit on Pine in the first place? Well, for one, the video of the alleged incident looked pretty convincing. Secondly, some thought that for various reasons, there was some tension between the two. However, drag queen Dr. Panti Bliss-Cabrera offered an explanation of what appears to have happened in the video: “Chris Pine is holding a pen (?) which he puts down on his seat to clap, then realises that the glasses he’s just been looking for have been there on the seat the whole time too. ‘Silly me!’ (then puts them on in longer clip).”

People are mental/love drama. Nobody spits on anyone. Chris Pine is holding a pen (?) which he puts down on his seat to clap, then realises that the glasses he’s just been looking for have been there on the seat the whole time too. “Silly me!”

Meanwhile, all this Don’t Worry Darling talk has overshadowed the fact that Styles’ “As It Was” just went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a 12th total week, making it the longest-running No. 1 single of the 2020s so far.