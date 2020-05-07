What a great week for Nicholas Cage news.

On Monday, it was announced that the actor will play the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, in his first-ever TV role. And today, we learned an exciting National Treasure update. Make that updates, actually, because not only is National Treasure 3 currently being written, but the ridiculously entertaining franchise is being turned into a Disney+ series.

“We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen,” mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider. “Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active. The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.” No offense to The Young Benjamin Franklin Gates Chronicles, but I need National Treasure 3, and I need it now.

Bruckheimer added that the “film version is being written right now,” while the Disney+ series is “in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.” If I could be in any TV writers room, it wouldn’t be Better Call Saul, or Lord of the Rings, or the Game of Thrones prequel — it would be National Treasure: The Show. The whiteboard for every episode would read, “[NOUN] heist.” It will run for 23 seasons.

Honestly, a dream job.

(Via Collider)