This Is The Most Promising ‘National Treasure 3’ Update We’ve Heard In Years

National Treasure is, as previously established, the only good movie. Its sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, is also a whole lot of fun. So, why has it been 13 years and counting since Nicolas Cage found a clue by drinking some mummy juice, or whatever?

It’s not for a lack of trying: soon after Book of Secrets came out (and eventually made over $457 million at the box office), Cage expressed interest in National Treasure 3, which he hoped would be re-titled International Treasure. Then came the script delays and rumored disputes with Disney, and CEO Bob Iger clarifying “some resources” have been spent on development (whatever that means), and director Jon Turtletaub claiming that “Disney feels they have other films they want to make that they think will make them more money. I think they’re wrong.” We agree, which is why this update is promising:

[Bad Boys for Life writer Chris] Bremmer’s schedule is heating up as he is also writing National Treasure 3 for Disney, among other projects. That project is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also the producer behind Bad Boys for Life.

That tidbit is hidden — not unlike so many messages that will lead Nicolas Cage to a Wayfinder that will take him to Exegol (I might be confusing my Disney franchises) — at the bottom of a Hollywood Reporter piece about Bad Boys getting a fourth film in the series. Way to bury the lede. The time is now for someone to make National Treasure 3.

It will be to Disney+ what Adam Sandler movies are to Netflix.

