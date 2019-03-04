Neflix

A year after Netflix got into a scuffle with the Cannes Film Festival over a rule change, the streaming service has picked another FILM FIGHT, this time with Steven Spielberg. He directed Jaws, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan. You might have heard of him. Spielberg is none too happy that Netflix movies are eligible for the Academy Awards, despite limited theatrical-release windows and no reported box office totals. “Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” an Amblin Entertainment (his production company with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall) spokesperson said. “He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.”

Here’s more on the brewing battle via Indiewire:

“There’s a growing sense that if [Netflix] is going to behave like a studio, there should be some sort of standard,” said one Academy governor. “The rules were put into effect when no one could conceive of this present or this future. We need a little clarity.”

On Sunday, Netflix responded to Spielberg (who supported Green Book over Roma in the Best Picture race) and pushed back against his comments. “We love cinema,” the streaming titan tweeted. “Here are some things we also love: Access for people who can’t always afford, or live in towns without, theaters; Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time; Giving filmmakers more ways to share art. These things are not mutually exclusive.”