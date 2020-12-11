After unloading a massive amount of new Star Wars shows and movies during its Investor Day event, Disney turned things over to Marvel, which proceeded to drop an even bigger slew of announcements about its upcoming slate. Like Star Wars, Marvel is naturally going big on Disney+ series as the streaming platform continues to be a high priority for the House of Mouse. But unlike Star Wars, Marvel Studios still had a very strong showing for its theatrical releases and plenty of surprises to go around. Here’s every announcement you might have missed during the tidal wave of news: MOVIES Fantastic Four: In one of the biggest surprises, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts is attached to direct the first Fantastic Four movie for the MCU. There were no further details, but Marvel did tweet this sweet logo. Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/4EswhPLM2w — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020 Black Panther 2: Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in the sequel that will “explore the world of Wakanda.” Captain Marvel 2: Directed by Nia DaCosta, Captain Marvel 2 will star Brie Larson and feature Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) following her Disney+ debut along with Teyonnah Parris, who will make her debut as a grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision. The sequel will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale’s villainous role in Thor: Love and Thunder has been revealed. The Dark Knight actor will play Gorr the God Butcher, one of Thor’s deadliest villains from Jason Aaron’s epic comic book run.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Babysitter’s Club Xochitl Gomez was recently added to the cast, and now, Marvel has confirmed that she is playing Young Avengers hero America Chavez. The sequel directed by Sam Raimi will also star Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange helps her navigate the aftermath of WandaVision. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: The third installment from director Peyton Reed gets an official title as Jonathan Majors is confirmed to be playing the classic Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/QheLEhwyQ4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Production has officially wrapped for Marvel’s first stab into the martial arts world featuring a showdown between Simi Liu’s Shang-Chi and his father The Mandarin. The film hits theaters July 9, 2021. DISNEY+ SERIES NEWS She-Hulk: Despite her recent denial, Tatiana Maslany has been confirmed as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the upcoming series, which will see Mark Ruffalo reprise his role as The Hulk and Tim Roth make a surprise return as The Abomination from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Hawkeye: Even though she’s been photographed filming the upcoming series with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld has not been confirmed as Kate Bishop until now. Marvel locked down her casting and set a non-specific release date of late 2021. Moon Knight: Outside of officially confirming the show, Marvel had little details except that the show would focus on Marc Spector and his disassociative identity disorder. There was no mention of the recent Oscar Isaac casting report.