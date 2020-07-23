There are few more cursed movies than The New Mutants, the YA-centered X-Men spin-off that began filming over three years ago, suffered through re-shoots, survived a corporate takeover, and was set to finally be released…only for the globe to be stricken with a once-in-a-century pandemic. It’s still holding to a late August release date (for now), and its cast, who saw it earlier this year, swear the final product is good. But even if it never, ever gets released, at least we have the opening scene, which bowed at this year’s at-home Comic Con.

The scene opens with the 20th Century Studios logo — a reminder that the company, and its backwards-looking name, were devoured last year by Disney. It centers on Blu Hunt’s Danielle, aka Mirage whose power is she force people to see illusions based on their fears and desires. She’s awoken in the middle of the night by her father, who races her out of their home as it’s beset upon by some kind of attack. She watches her father die, only to awaken in a secret facility for mutant teens, handcuffed to a bed.

The scene lasts about three minutes, and tacked onto the end is a montage introducing other characters and cast members, including Maisie Williams’ Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik, and Charlie Heaton’s Cannonball. When will you able to see the rest of it? Who knows! But whenever you do, the young cast will look even younger than they do now in 2020.

You can watch the full panel in the video below. The New Mutants may or may not hit theaters on Aug. 28.