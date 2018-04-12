Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“We will not be the prime suspects.”

Those are the famous last words for all prime suspects, but Sandra Bullock hopes to have better luck in Ocean’s 8, which takes the template set up in Ocean’s Eleven film series — attractive people plan a robbery — and flips the gender. Now, instead of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Hollywood hunk Carl Reiner robbing Andy Garcia, it’s Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter attempting to pull off a heist at the Met Gala. The target: a necklace worn by Anne Hathaway… so then why is her character spotted on the subway with the Ocean crew?

I sense a [record scratch] twist. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Five years, eight months, 12 days… and counting. That’s how long Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take—a team of the best in their field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller (Cate Blanchett). Together, they recruit a crew of specialists: jeweler Amita (Kaling); street con Constance (Awkwafina); expert fence Tammy (Paulson); hacker Nine Ball (Rihanna); and fashion designer Rose (Bonham Carter). The target is a cool $150 million dollars in diamonds — diamonds that will be around the neck of world-famous actress Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), who will be centerstage at the event of the year, the Met Gala. The plan is rock solid, but everything will need to be flawless if the team is going to get in and get away with the ice. All in plain sight.

Directed by Gary Ross, Ocean’s 8 opens on June 8.