RLJE Films

Nic Cage is gonna Nic Cage until the end of time, nothing new there. However, his career has recently seen a fresh infusion of madness, thanks to the success of Mandy, the Panos Cosmatos-directed, blood-infused fever dream in which Nic Cage, the actor, fuses with Nic Cage, the meme. The movie was intended for VOD-only release but inspired such strong critical support that it received big-screen plays as well, and although the film was deemed ineligible for Oscar consideration (for both Cage and the late Jóhann Jóhannsson, who composed the score), the movie has resurrected interest in all (wild) things Cage.

Cage already revealed that he’s following up Mandy with “the wildest film” he’s ever done, Prisoners of the Ghostland, but the company behind Mandy is ready to challenge that claim — with another Cage-starring movie. This time, two legends shall combine forces, which means that Nic Cage will finally embrace his destiny by summoning the spirit of H.P. Lovecraft in an adaptation of Color Out Of Space, a novella from the weirdly wonderful father of modern horror. SpectreVision, the production company behind Mandy, is making this miracle happen. Here’s a synopsis from the press release:

Color Out Of Space is a story of cosmic terror about The Gardners, a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century. They are busy adapting to their new life when a meteorite crashes into their front yard. The mysterious aerolite seems to melt into the earth, infecting both the land and the properties of space-time with a strange, otherworldly color. To their horror, the Gardner family discover that this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches…including them.

The film shall be helmed by cult director Richard Stanley (Hardware and Dust Devil, although he was replaced on 1996’s The Island Of Dr. Moreau before shooting began) and will co-star Tommy Chong, Joely Richardson, Elliot Knight, Jullian Hilliard, and Q’Orianka Kilcher. Within the press release, Johnny Chang, CEO of Ace Pictures (which carries SpectreVision under a boutique umbrella) has described the collaboration as the “perfect canvas” for Cage’s “inimitable acting style.” Um, sold? At this point, only question left to ask isn’t whether Cage will lose his sh*t in this film but how he’ll do it.