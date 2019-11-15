These are the headlines for the last four articles we wrote about Nicolas Cage:

It’s not a trap. Those are all real movies starring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage, who’s been on a streak of bizarre low-budget curiosities throughout the 2010s, with the occasional Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse thrown in there for good measure. But, in terms of weirdness, his next announced project might top even that CGI jaguar movie. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cage is in talks to star in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he’ll play… Nicolas Cage. Directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten, the meta movie has Cage, as himself, “desperate to get a role in a new Tarantino movie while also dealing with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter. He also occasionally talks to an egotistical 1990s version of himself who rides him for making too many crappy movies and for not being a star anymore.”

I’m listening…

The Cage character is also under a mountain of debt and finds himself forced to make an appearance at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who happens to be a fan of Cage’s work and secretly hopes to show him a script on which he’s been working. While he bonds with the man, Cage is informed by the CIA that the billionaire is actually a drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential nominee, and is recruited by the U.S. government to get intelligence. The situation spirals even more dramatically when the Mexican brings over Cage’s daughter and his ex-wife for a reconciliation, and when their lives are on the line, Cage takes on the role of a lifetime. (Via)

Cage hasn’t agreed to star in Massive Talent (which the Reporter adds will reference his films like Leaving Las Vegas and Face-Off) yet, but Lionsgate is in “final negotiations” to pick it up, over HBO Max and Paramount, so it’s probably only a matter of time.

I can’t wait for the dinosaur skull montage.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)