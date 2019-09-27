This has been a bad week for America, but a great one for Nicolas Cage fans. (If you’re a Nicolas Cage fan living in America, then you’re (I’m) emotionally conflicted.) According to Deadline, Cage has agreed to star in Pig, in which he plays a truffle hunter “who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness. When his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he must journey into Portland — and his long-abandoned past — to recover her.” Let that sink in: Nicolas Cage … living alone in the wilderness … with a “beloved” truffle-hunting pig … that gets kidnapped. OK! Pig is still in the pre-production phase, but I’m ready to give it Best Picture (and Best Pigture). Lionsgate at Home also gifted us with the trailer for Primal, which swaps the truffle pig for a “priceless white jaguar.” From the synopsis:

When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday. But the ship bearing Frank’s precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. After the assassin breaks free – and then frees the jaguar – Frank feverishly stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, right up until the thrilling, unpredictable climax.

I would watch Primal based on the premise alone; Pig, too. This is true for much of Cage’s recent work, which I’ve ranked from the films with the least-nutty premise to the most. A few things to note: 2013 was my starting point; I only included movies that *aren’t* on his Box Office Mojo page, meaning no Mandy (but plenty of direct-to-video titles!), and left out big-budget hits, like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and documentaries. I also copied/pasted the premises from either Deadline, Rotten Tomatoes, or Amazon Prime, with a link for each to prove that I’m not making these movies up. After reading what Outcast is about, I wouldn’t blame you for thinking that.

19. A Score to Settle (2019)

Diagnosed with a fatal condition, Frankie Carver (Nicolas Cage) is released from prison after serving 19 years. With only a short time left to live, Frankie must desperately try to make amends with the son he left behind while he plots a bloody course of revenge – tracking down his old gang to make them pay one by one. (Via)

A Score to Settle came out last month. Have you ever heard of it? I have not. It has the same painfully generic plot summary as any number of films on Redbox, but also an incredible (and by “incredible,” I mean, 10 minutes on Photoshop) poster, which, as you’ll soon discover, is a trend among post-2013 Nicolas Cage movies.

18. The Frozen Ground (2013)