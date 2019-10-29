Nicolas Cage, Oscar-winning actor and seeker of the Holy Grail, seems to be on a particularly odd groove now, signing up for movies that sound they were created via a computerized Nicolas Cage plot generator. Not long after the trailer for Primal, in which he fights wild animals on a boat (which indeed sounds amazing), it’s been revealed he’s signed up for Wally Wonderland, in which he plays — you guessed it — a theme park janitor who fights animatronic attractions come to life.

We’ll let the plot description, via a recent press release (caught by Entertainment Weekly), elaborate: “Wally’s Wonderland has a dark secret and when the janitor (Cage) is forced to spend the night in the twisted amusement park he is pulled into a living nightmare. As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, The Janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park.”

Cage is an is an Uproxx favorite, and with good reason: Even when he was an A-lister starring in blockbusters like National Treasure and The Rock, he pushed the limits of screen acting, finding original and absolutely unexpected things to do with line readings, accents, and body movements. (Here’s where we remind you that he almost torpedoed his young career with 1986’s Peggy Sue Got Married, directed by his uncle Francis Ford Coppola and in which he based his voice on Pokey from Gumby.)

So yeah, following Mandy and his almost certainly even more bonkers follow-up with director Panos Cosmatos, it makes total sense for the guy who once spent a fortune bidding on a Mongolian dinosaur bone (that he later had to return to its rightful owner) to sign up for a movie where he fights the populace of a low-rent “It’s a Small World” knock-off or whatever. Excelsior!

