Sometimes, yes, it’s nice to watch a nice movie about nice people just trying to make their way in this world. Though, as director Nisha Ganatra (whose last film, Late Night, was a Sundance sensation) explains, the antagonist in The High Note (which will be available to purchase for streaming this Friday) is the institutionalized norms of the music industry itself. There’s no fiend twirling a mustache trying to sabotage anyone. Even the corporate suits with bad ideas in this movie are, in the end, trying to be helpful. The problem is the system.

Dakota Johnson plays Maggie, a personal assistant to the legendary Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross). Maggie wants to be a producer, but is quickly learning about the obstacles set in place to make sure that doesn’t happen. Grace Davis is a world-renowned recording artist, but the record executives aren’t really keen on hearing about her new material (as she points out in the movie, only one black woman over 40 has ever had a number one song) and is pushing her to do a residency in Las Vegas. But, deep down, the heart of this movie is about people trying to do their best when the deck is stacked against them.

Oh, and then Bull Pullman shows up. And as Ganatra explains, she’s a big fan of Bill Pullman.

This movie seems just like, mostly, a bunch of nice people trying to make their way.

I mean, I always liked these big movies, these big studio films that just make you feel uplifted. You can follow your dreams and everything’s going to work out for you. I just feel people don’t make movies like that anymore. I don’t know if we got cynical as a culture, but I just really, always loved to feel really great when I leave the movie theater. It just appealed to me in that way that I haven’t seen in a long time.

And then Bill Pullman shows up, making everything better.

That is one of my favorite things. Everybody has that same feeling when Bill Pullman shows up. Everyone’s like, “Oh, yeah, everything’s going to be okay.” I love that was his voice on the radio all along. Because I think people kind of know it in the back of their heads, but then when they see him, there’s that feeling of relief and satisfaction. It’s also because you’ve been hearing his voice in the movie, and you just didn’t know. You know?

Was that a surprise to you? How much people love Bill Pullman?

No, because I’m so into Bill Pullman.

Okay, good.

I wasn’t surprised! Because I think everybody loves Bill Pullman. So as soon as we heard he was available, everybody universally agreed that it should be his part.

Okay, so you went to Bill Pullman and you said, “We have to have Bill Pullman in this movie.”

Yes. For sure. Because it was kind of like, who do buy as the radio DJ dad? Who also is fueled by he was a good dad, makes a good person, and was kind of cool, and a little edgier in his years and now is still kind of cool, but just sort of settled down a bit. It was kind of a very specific thing. And also who has a good radio voice?