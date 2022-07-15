Jennifer Lawrence has had quite a year. She ended 2021 deeply involved in the Don’t Look Up press tour after taking some time off from acting for several years because, in her words, the world was “sick” of her. It’s not true, Jen! The world just didn’t really appreciate Mother! when they had the chance. Also because it wasn’t very good. But she did her best!

On top of it all, she had a baby this past spring, which means she’s been very busy (probably) and wasn’t focused too much on acting, understandably. But she has multiple projects lined up over the next few years, so it’s time to officially continue the Jennifer Lawrence Comeback Tour.

Lawrence’s upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings just secured a summer 2023 release date, officially landing in theaters on June 26th, 2023 as of right now, but we all know how hard it can be to schedule movies these days (thanks, Marvel). The film details are pretty under wraps, but it will be written by The Office producer and writer Gene Stupnitsky and John Phillips and is being described as “an R-rated comedy with heart,” so it will probably be at least a little bit funny.

The Hunger Games star will also produce the movie alongside Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Justine Polsky, and Naomi Odenkirk (yes, wife of that Odenkirk). So, that’s probably good, too.

Lawrence is also slated to star in an upcoming A24 picture that has seemingly been in limbo for nearly two years, plus her long-awaited Elizabeth Holmes movie is supposedly in the works, unless Amanda Seyfried swoops that up instead.

(Via Collider)