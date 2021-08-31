No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie (and last with Daniel Craig), was one of the first movies to be affected by the pandemic — and that wasn’t even its first delay. The film was originally scheduled to come out in November 2019, then February 2020, then April 2020 after original director Danny Boyle left the project. He was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, but the April premiere was delayed until November due to COVID. Got all that? I’m not done: November 2020 became April 2021, which turned into October 2021. That’s the FINAL release date, as the FINAL trailer for No Time to Die makes clear.

Put another way, in the time since No Time to Die was originally supposed to come out and now, we’ve gone through an entire Ana de Armas (who plays the mysterious Paloma in the film) and Ben Affleck relationship and the resurrection of Bennifer.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die, which also stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, opens (for real this time) on October 8.