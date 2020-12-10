Bob Odenkirk is best known for creating one of the greatest sketch-comedy series of all-time (Mr. Show) and for playing a crooked lawyer (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, one of our favorite shows of 2020). He’s not known as an action movie star, which is why I’m very excited for Nobody, in which Odenkirk goes full John Wick.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) and written by (all three John Wick movies), Nobody stars Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, a husband and father who fails to defend his family when their house is robbed. The humiliation he feels, and the pity he gets from neighbors and co-workers, unleashes something in Hutch. Something violent. “I get the sh*t kicked out of me in this movie,” Odenkirk told Entertainment Weekly. “I really wanted to go way far outside, like 180 degrees outside my comfort zone. Just commit to this guy, commit to his rage, and commit to his commitment to what he’s doing.” He added, “It’s not a clean, vengeful narrative. It’s almost like collateral damage causes him more trouble than his initial problems.” But don’t worry, no dogs are hurt… Probably.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch (Bob Odenkirk) declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (Aleksey Serebryakov) — and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody comes out on February 26.