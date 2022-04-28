In a summer otherwise dominated by sequels and superheroes (and sequels about superheroes), there’s Nope. The plot of Jordan Peele’s third feature, following the Oscar-winning Get Out and Us, has been kept secret, outside of the official plot synopsis teasing it as an “expansive horror epic” about “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.” But while speaking at CinemaCon on Wednesday, Peele discussed the meaning of Nope‘s memorable title.

“The film is a ride. The title speaks to the idea of the audience reacting to what they’re thinking and feeling in the theater,” he explained (via ScreenRant). “When you tell people it’s a scary movie a lot of time they say ‘NOPE.’ So I want to acknowledge those people with the title and bring them in. This is about the person who thinks they don’t love the horror movie. To show them that maybe they do.”

I have seen the Nope trailer at least six times in theater over the past two months, and it’s met with excitable anticipation from the crowd every time. Is it going to be a hit? Yup.

Nope, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, opens on July 22.

