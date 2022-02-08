Even if you haven’t made it through a football game since the Rams were still in St. Louis, there are at least three good reasons to watch the Super Bowl this weekend:

1. The halftime show with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

2. The weird commercial where Gwyneth Paltrow eats her vagina (candle).

3. Nope.

Not “nope” as in “nope, I’m not going to watch the Super Bowl,” but “Nope, the new movie from Jordan Peele, the writer and director of Get Out and Us.” Almost nothing is known about the film, other than it apparently involves a creepy cloud hovering a small town below a mountain range and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun.

Universal Pictures released a “From Jordan Peele” video looking back at instantly iconic moments from the director’s first two features, along with first-look footage from Nope. There’s Kaluuya and Palmer ignoring Adam McKay’s advice and looking up at the sky, and Steven Yeun doing the same… while wearing a cowboy hat.

jordan peele putting steven yeun in a cowboy hat… movies are good again pic.twitter.com/IfPeyZOdE6 — david (@IaureIheII) February 8, 2022

I didn’t think I could be more excited for Nope. I was wrong.

The other trailers that may debut the Super Bowl include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World: Dominion, and (god willing) Minions: The Rise of Gru.