Sony Pictures

(Warning: Enormous spoilers from Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, including hints about the film’s ending, will be found below.

Seriously, only proceed if you’ve watched this movie!)

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood generated Thursday preview numbers that could lead to the biggest opening weekend of the auteur’s career. The movie is playing incredibly well with critics (our own Mike Ryan praised the film’s careful treatment of Sharon Tate’s legacy while Vince Mancini relished the ride of QT’s ode to the 1960s), and audiences are loving it as well. Laughter is erupting throughout theaters as we speak, despite the history of Manson’s Family descending for their inevitable violent attack.