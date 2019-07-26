(Warning: Enormous spoilers from Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, including hints about the film’s ending, will be found below.
Seriously, only proceed if you’ve watched this movie!)
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood generated Thursday preview numbers that could lead to the biggest opening weekend of the auteur’s career. The movie is playing incredibly well with critics (our own Mike Ryan praised the film’s careful treatment of Sharon Tate’s legacy while Vince Mancini relished the ride of QT’s ode to the 1960s), and audiences are loving it as well. Laughter is erupting throughout theaters as we speak, despite the history of Manson’s Family descending for their inevitable violent attack.
Admittedly, it was slightly disappointing how, early on in the film,
Dewey Crowe Damon Herriman’s version of Charles Manson received only about a minute of total screen time. Yet his three most vicious goons — led menacingly enough by Austin Butler’s Tex — played their roles well (oh boy) as written. Did you expect this movie to embrace Inglorious Basterds vibes? Probably not. And did I expect a very good dog to steal a great deal of attention away from the entire ensemble cast? Dear god no, but it was gloriously satisfying to witness. And very subtly, the film’s Twitter account has recognized this performer’s efforts.