Early Fan Reactions To ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Are In, And People Are Singling Out The MVP

07.26.19 4 hours ago

Sony Pictures

(Warning: Enormous spoilers from Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, including hints about the film’s ending, will be found below.

Seriously, only proceed if you’ve watched this movie!)

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood generated Thursday preview numbers that could lead to the biggest opening weekend of the auteur’s career. The movie is playing incredibly well with critics (our own Mike Ryan praised the film’s careful treatment of Sharon Tate’s legacy while Vince Mancini relished the ride of QT’s ode to the 1960s), and audiences are loving it as well. Laughter is erupting throughout theaters as we speak, despite the history of Manson’s Family descending for their inevitable violent attack.

Admittedly, it was slightly disappointing how, early on in the film, Dewey Crowe Damon Herriman’s version of Charles Manson received only about a minute of total screen time. Yet his three most vicious goons — led menacingly enough by Austin Butler’s Tex — played their roles well (oh boy) as written. Did you expect this movie to embrace Inglorious Basterds vibes? Probably not. And did I expect a very good dog to steal a great deal of attention away from the entire ensemble cast? Dear god no, but it was gloriously satisfying to witness. And very subtly, the film’s Twitter account has recognized this performer’s efforts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Quentin Tarantino
TAGSOnce Upon A Time In Hollywoodquentin tarantino
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP