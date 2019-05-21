Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Quentin Tarantino is demanding your silence over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spoilers, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the new trailer, released in conjunction with the film’s world premiere at Cannes.

And you really should watch it. I can’t decide my favorite part: the Neil Diamond song (“Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show” is an underrated gem!), Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Dewey Crowe as Charles Manson, Brad Pitt’s sunglasses, Bruce Lee!, or Leonardo DiCaprio mowing down Nazis with a flamethrower. Okay, it’s the Leo thing, but the entire movie looks great.

Check it out above. Here’s the official plot summary:

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as television star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Written and directed by Tarantino, who described the film as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood,” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens on July 26.