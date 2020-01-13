Here Are Your Nominees For The 92nd Annual Academy Awards

The 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 9, and there shall be no host again, which is fine. Everything went alright last year, and host-drama never goes well these days for the Oscars. Even Ricky Gervais is done with his Globes duties, so perhaps we simply don’t need awards show emcees any longer. And it feels only fitting that Joaquin Phoenix has stepped up this season to add some personality and flair. Between his shambolic chat with reporters backstage at the Globes, his Friday arrest in D.C., and his subsequent Critics Choice win on Sunday, this might be the season of the guy who played The Joker Arthur Fleck in Joker.

Fitting with that mood, John Cho and Issa Rae appeared as planned to announce this year’s nominations. Would the Academy go the way of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Globes and essentially snub The Irishman? Would 1917 continue to be the non-controversial dominating film as well? Those answers won’t fully materialize until Oscars night, but here are this year’s nominees:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Lead Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Lead Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite