The 2021 Oscars are officially underway, and the show’s apparently hostless again. Everything should move along quite nicely with the focus fully resting upon nominees and winners, but who knows, since Steven Soderbergh has promised that this awards ceremony will feel watching a movie (well, alright!). We’ll be updating this complete winners list all night as more awards are announced, so make sure to keep checking back. Winners will be marked in bold.

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

—–

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7