The Oscars Will Broadcast All 5 Best Song Nominees After All

The 2019 Oscars telecast just can’t seem to get out of its own way, as the host-less show continues to find bad press. The last few years have seen controversy about its lack of diversity in the nominations field, and while that was still a lingering issue in 2019 there were much bigger outcries to endure for the Academy.

First there was the general problem of not finding someone willing to host the awards. Then Kevin Hart accepted, endured controversy about some hateful tweets, then finally rescinded his acceptance to host. Running out of time, the Oscars decided they would go hostless and quickly started putting together a show.

The latest controversy with the show, however, were the rumblings that not every Best Song nominee would get airtime during the supersized Sunday broadcast, news that was not well received by the public and some nominees. Earlier in January, Lin Manuel Mirand tweeted that it would be “truly disappointing” if all five nominated songs were not performed