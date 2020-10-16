Movies

Ozuna, Doja Cat, And Sia Tour Atlantis In Their Aquatic ‘Del Mar’ Video

Reggaeton star Ozuna takes a tour of an aquatic wonderland in his new video for “Del Mar,” which features guest vocalists Doja Cat and Sia. The video finds the Puerto Rican singer conducting an underwater train as he sings about a woman with whom he’s infatuated, while Doja Cat appears as a sort of nereid, cavorting in a seashell surrounded by jellyfish. Sia doesn’t appear herself, but her signature two-toned mushroom-style hairdo appears on another glowing water nymph.

In 2020, Ozuna topped the US Latin Airplay chart twice with “Caramelo” and “Mamacita” from the Black Eyed Peas’ new album Translation. “Caramelo” set the table for Ozuna’s fourth studio album Enoc, which also features “Del Mar,” and includes guest appearances from Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, Nicky Jam, and Myke Towers. Released in September, the album topped the US Top Latin Albums chart and peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200.

It’s been a busy month for Doja Cat, who has had a roller coaster of a year. Earlier this week, she gave an innovative cabaret-style performance for the Billboard Music Awards and last Friday, she guested on Bebe Rexha’s “Baby I’m Jealous.” Meanwhile, Sia also performed at the BBMAs with her signature wig after once again collaborating with David Guetta for “Let’s Love.”

Watch Ozuna’s “Del Mar” video featuring Doja Cat and Sia above.

