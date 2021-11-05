Pablo Larraín’s Spencer is a meditation on the life of Princess Diana (played by Kristen Stewart) over the course of a few days in 1991 around the holidays. It is not a happy time for Diana, but the film does provide one true moment of joy as Diana and her two sons, William and Harry, are driving into town, belting out Mike + the Mechanics’s “All I Need is a Miracle.” It’s a wondrous scene, and a strangely startling song choice. And, yes, according to Larraín, the decision of what song to play in that moment was not taken lightly, narrowing it down from over 100 choices.

It’s also difficult to watch Spencer and not think of current events, namely Diana’s son Harry leaving the royal family. I asked Larraín about this, too, and he seems to agree that, yes, we are seeing some of what he depicted play out, but is also smart enough to not comment directly. Also, Larraín is no stranger to films about powerful women and tragic circumstances, having also directed the phenomenal Jackie. Is it a coincidence he’s made a movie about both Princess Diana and Jackie Kennedy? Larraín makes it pretty clear that it is not.

I did not expect to hear a Mike + the Mechanics song during this movie at any point. So why do we hear “All I Need is a Miracle” at such a crucial point?

Well, I guess it’s because of the context. That song plays at a moment where the movie unleashed the character, or the characters unleashed herself. And it was a long process. I had a very long list, a playlist, that had 100, or even more, tracks.

Wow.

Down to 50. And then, of course, there’s a lot of music that we know that she heard. I don’t know if you’ve seen, but they exhibit this suitcase with cassettes. So you can read what other music that she was listening that she liked. And, also, she had many friends that are famous musicians. So it was a whole thing, to choose that song, because it’s a song that would come out of her car…

It has to be something actually getting airplay?

It’s a tape, it’s a tape. It says, “Track one,” whatever. And then, at the same time, it needed to elevate and change the tone of the movie that we had until there.

It does.

In a way that feels organic and uplifting without, I don’t know, being cheesy. Something that feels natural and pure. It was a hard call. It was a tough decision. I played them – meaning them: Kristen and both kids – different tracks, up until I played that song. And the kids were super excited and they were singing it. So I was like, “This is it.” And when we were shooting it, they were asking me – the kids, especially Freddie, who plays Harry – he asked me, who’s the miracle? why are we singing this? And I said, “It’s your mother. And it’s right here.” And that’s how it made a lot of sense for us.

Also it hits that sweet spot of being a popular song, but it’s not overused in movies today.

Yeah! You’re completely right. Part of the equation to choose a song like that is to find a song that has not been significantly used in another movie, but also a song that you think you know, so it clicks certain things in your memory. But it’s not all over the place, you know? And also what I really like is is the use of keyboards. And those guys are coming from Genesis…

Mike Rutherford, yeah.

So, they went to the right school. Incredible.

I’m curious what you thought over the past few months with Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family and doing their interview. There are similar themes to what this movie is saying. And a lot of people are probably going to think about that while watching this movie.

Oh, yeah. I understand. But I’m just a filmmaker, and I don’t think…

I’m not asking what you think about them. I’m wondering how you think it affects how viewers might look at your movie.