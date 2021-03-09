While sitting down with Conan O’Brien to talk all things WandaVision, Paul Bettany revealed the extensive design process that went into Vision’s appearance in the Marvel films ahead of his debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. According to Bettany, director Joss Whedon was particularly insistent on Vision being anatomically correct when he’s first “born” in the film. In other words, Whedon felt that the audience for a PG-13 Marvel movie should see Vision’s penis. Yup.

“Vision’s gonna be born. We’re gonna see him be born and, I mean, ostensibly naked. He has to have a penis, right?” Bettany recalled the conversation with Whedon going. According to the actor, Whedon was so intent on the soon-to-be-Avenger going full frontal that a group of Marvel artists actually went off and drew a bunch of concept shots depicting the birthing scene with every body part intact, as instructed. However, once Whedon saw the mock-ups, he realized that maybe it wasn’t such a good idea after all. “Never have I been more sure that I don’t need to see Vision with a penis,” Whedon concluded, according to Bettany’s anecdote.

The revelation about Vision almost pulling a Full Monty in front of Thor and the rest of the gang comes when interest in the character is at all-time high. Thanks to the success of WandaVision, Marvel fans are already churning out theories on Vision’s fate after the series finale left things strangely open-ended. Is the synthezoid love of Wanda’s love truly gone, or did he, again, find a way to live on? It might be a while until fans get some answers as the next Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, doesn’t hit until December, and even that isn’t guaranteed to solve the mystery of Vision’s future in the MCU.

